Korean War soldier returning home to Kentucky for burial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The remains of a Kentucky soldier who disappeared after a 1950 Korean War battle will be returned home for a burial with full military honors.
Army Pfc. Joe S. Elmore's remains were originally thought to be of a British soldier when they were discovered in North Korea in 1995, but they could not be identified. The remains were later buried in South Korea.
Nearly 20 years later, the remains were removed from the grave and transported to The Defense Department's POW/MIA Accounting Agency, which seeks to identify missing and unidentified American soldiers. The agency used DNA to match the remains to Elmore.
Elmore was 20 when he died on Dec. 2, 1950, in Hamgyeong Province, North Korea. He will be given a military funeral in Albany, Kentucky, on Aug. 18.
