Ohio man shot be police officer acquitted of charges

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Felony charges have been dropped against one man while a jury has acquitted his brother of similar charges filed after an Ohio police officer shot them multiple times from behind on a busy city street.
WKYC-TV reports that authorities accused 24-year-old Jamon Pruiett and Latrent Redrick of threatening nightclub patrons and police last October before Akron officer John Turnure shot each man six times. Defense attorney Terry Gilbert disputes that account, saying surveillance camera footage doesn't show them threatening anyone.
Prosecutors dropped felonious assault charges against Redrick before trial last week. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor inducing panic at trial.
Pruiett, who fired one round after being shot, was acquitted Thursday of felonious assault.
Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball said in a statement that Pruiett should have been convicted.
Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for a missing Madisonville teen. Christian Smith, 16, went missing from his home in the 6000 block of Desmond Street back on July 31 and a runaway warrant was issued, said officers.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for a missing Madisonville teen. Christian Smith, 16, went missing from his home in the 6000 block of Desmond Street back on July 31 and a runaway warrant was issued, said officers.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >
One Tri-State business wins an award for its part in taking care of the environment.Full Story >
One Tri-State business wins an award for its part in taking care of the environment.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for three suspects in a West End aggravated robbery.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for three suspects in a West End aggravated robbery.Full Story >