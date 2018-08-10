Ohio teacher returns home after record breaking row

Bryce Carlson greeted by friends, family, and fans when he arrived back in US after record breaking row (FOX19)

The Cincinnati-area high school teacher who recently rowed across the North Atlantic in world record time has returned home.

Bryce Carlson, a biology teacher at Seven Hills School, returned home late Wednesday to cheers from fans at the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

“This project has been two years in the works and it’s been very energetically consuming, very emotionally consuming, not just for me but for everyone around me,” said Carlson.

Carlson departed St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, on June 27, rowing solo and unassisted across the North Atlantic to arrive at St. Mary's, Isles of Scilly, UK on August 4, in 38 days, 6 hours and 49 minutes.

The previous world record for a west-to-east, solo, unassisted crossing was more than 53 days.

Bryce is the first American to complete a west-to-east, solo, unassisted row across the North Atlantic Ocean.

