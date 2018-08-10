Kentucky Supreme Court considers right-to-work law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court is considering whether Kentucky's right-to-work law violates the state's Constitution.
The court heard arguments about the case on Friday, a few days after voters in Missouri rejected a similar law in that state.
The law lets workers opt out of paying union dues or fees, even if they benefit from labor contracts negotiated by the union. Kentucky's Republican-controlled legislature passed the law in January 2017. Labor unions quickly sued.
Attorney Irwin Cutler said the law violates the state constitution's ban on special legislation. He says the law targets labor unions, making it illegal.
Republican Gov. Matt Bevin's attorney, Chad Meredith, noted 27 other states have similar laws, and no appellate court has ever struck them down.
The court will issue a ruling on a later date.
