Newborn found inside toilet at Ohio Burger King

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) - Police say a newborn was found inside a toilet at an Ohio Burger King is expected to survive.
The Chillicothe Gazette reports authorities found the baby boy while responding to a report about a 26-year-old man passed out in a vehicle at a Burger King in the southern Ohio city of Chillicothe (chihl-ih-KAHTH'-ee) last week.
The caller said a woman who was with the man had gone into the restaurant's bathroom. Police say they found the 26-year-old woman sitting on the toilet with a baggie of suspected heroin on the floor beside her.
A medic who responded to the call looked inside the toilet and found the baby. The woman told investigators she thought she'd miscarried.
The baby was taken to a hospital.
Both the man and woman face criminal charges.
