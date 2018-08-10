Family of slain Ohio man sues retailer that sold killer gun

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) - The family of a man fatally shot with a black-powder revolver has sued the retailer that sold the weapon saying the killer's violent past should have precluded the sale.
The Wooster Daily Record reports the estate of 21-year-old Bryan Galliher filed the lawsuit against Cabela's and its parent company, Bass Pro Group LLC, on Tuesday in northeast Ohio's Wayne County.
The lawsuit claims that Cabela's should never have sold the replica of an antique firearm to Paul Claren, who used it to kill his Orrville neighbor in August 2016. Galliher testified at trial that the shooting was an accident. He was convicted of aggravated murder last August.
A detective testified that purchases of black powder guns don't require federal background checks.
Bass Pro Group didn't respond to messages seeking comment.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Cincinnati-area high school teacher who recently rowed across the North Atlantic in world record time has returned home.Full Story >
The Cincinnati-area high school teacher who recently rowed across the North Atlantic in world record time has returned home.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for a missing Madisonville teen. Christian Smith, 16, went missing from his home in the 6000 block of Desmond Street back on July 31 and a runaway warrant was issued, said officers.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for a missing Madisonville teen. Christian Smith, 16, went missing from his home in the 6000 block of Desmond Street back on July 31 and a runaway warrant was issued, said officers.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >
One Tri-State business wins an award for its part in taking care of the environment.Full Story >
One Tri-State business wins an award for its part in taking care of the environment.Full Story >