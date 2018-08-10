McConnell praises Trump's tough trade stance toward China

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has praised President Donald Trump's tough trade actions against China and says any efforts by Congress to block the president's use of tariffs would likely "not be achievable."
The Senate's top leader told workers at a Kentucky manufacturing plant Friday that the Chinese "have been eating our lunch for years" on trade. McConnell commended Trump for "taking them on" and said he hopes his fellow Republicans' policies result in a better deal.
The Trump administration this week announced it would proceed with previously announced 25 percent tariffs on an additional $16 billion of Chinese imports starting Aug. 23. China hit back by saying it would impose identical punitive duties on $16 billion of U.S. goods.
McConnell, a free-trade advocate, said a trade war will hurt both sides.
