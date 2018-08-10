700 make hopscotch world record attempt

The previous record was 621. Guinness must certify the results. (Source: WROC/CNN)

ROCHESTER, NY (RNN) – The folks at Asbury First United Methodist Church may have just earned themselves a Guinness World Record for the “most people playing hopscotch simultaneously.”

More than 700 people took part in the attempt.

The previous record was 621 people, set at an elementary school in Georgia in 2015.

The event concluded a three-day block party at the church.

"We were trying to figure out as a church what could we do to bring people together and this was an idea," Senior Minister Stephen Cady told WROC. "Someone sat around the table and said, 'What about hopscotch?' And we thought, 'Do we even remember how to play hopscotch?'"

But plenty of folks did, it seems. More than enough people joined in the fun.

Once the results have been certified, the Guinness Records Management Team will issue a “Record-Holder Certificate.”

