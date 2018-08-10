700 make hopscotch world record attempt

Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has appealed a circuit judge's decision striking down changes to the state's retirement systems.Full Story >
Kentucky Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has appealed a circuit judge's decision striking down changes to the state's retirement systems.Full Story >
The Cincinnati-area high school teacher who recently rowed across the North Atlantic in world record time has returned home.Full Story >
The Cincinnati-area high school teacher who recently rowed across the North Atlantic in world record time has returned home.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for a missing Madisonville teen. Christian Smith, 16, went missing from his home in the 6000 block of Desmond Street back on July 31 and a runaway warrant was issued, said officers.Full Story >
Police in Cincinnati are looking for a missing Madisonville teen. Christian Smith, 16, went missing from his home in the 6000 block of Desmond Street back on July 31 and a runaway warrant was issued, said officers.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a shooting in West Price Hill.Full Story >