Louisville lawyer will not appear on ballot for judge race

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Supreme Court says the third-place finisher in a district judge race will not be on the ballot this fall after the candidate who received the most votes in the primary died.
Attorney Karen Faulkner finished third in the May primary for district judge in Jefferson County. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election. But the day after the primary, top vote-getter Danny Alvarez collapsed and died.
State election officials said that meant second-place finisher Tanisha Ann Hickerson would be the only candidate on the November ballot. Faulker sued, and a judge ordered her on the ballot. Friday, the Supreme Court reversed and vacated that decision. The court said it did not have time to issue a full opinion and would do so later.
