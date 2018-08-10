NKY man sentenced for production of child porn

A Covington man was sentenced on Thursday to 360 months in federal prison for production of child pornography.

Ryan Brock, 34, admitted to sexually abusing a minor relative and producing photographs and videos of the abuse using a tablet device.

When a search warrant was executed at Brock’s residence in Covington, his device was not located, but an empty box for the device was found inside his vehicle. Agents also located a laptop that was forensically examined and found to contain images and videos depicting the sexual abuse perpetrated by Brock, as well as other child pornography.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in Dec. 2017.

Under federal law, Brock will be under the supervision of the United States Probation Office for 25 years.

