Aerosmith's old van found as rock 'n' roll history is unearthed in New England woods

Aerosmith entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. (Source: AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

(RNN) – Legend has it Aerosmith played their first show at a Massachusetts high school in 1970, thanks to guitarist Joe Perry’s mom.

If it’s hard to visualize such humble beginnings for what would become one of the world’s biggest rock bands, a recently unearthed piece of history may help.

The band’s original tour van has been found by the History Channel show “American Pickers,” a “beat-up and rusted old van that had been pulled up from the dirt in the Massachusetts woods,” as the channel’s website put it.

The channel’s web post said the van, a 1964 International Harvester Metro, was found in a small western Massachusetts town, semi-buried on private property.

"We just got a piece of American rock 'n' roll history!"

An early member of the band, Ray Tabano, confirmed its origins.

“It’s like 40 years since we’ve been in this thing,” he said. “I just flash back to when we first started the band, 'cause it was an amazing thing, you know.”

He said the van became the band’s home.

“All of a sudden, here’s this thing that you know, we lived in,” he said. “It was like our dressing room, you know, it was like a rolling hotel.”

While the vehicle, which would have last been used in the early 70s before Aerosmith went big, doesn’t look great, it doesn’t look terrible for having sat around being exposed to New England weather for nearly 50 years.

Pictures of it released by History Channel show that artwork painted on the side of the van has been mostly well-preserved.

The “American Pickers” hosts paid $25,000 for the van.

“We just got a piece of American rock ‘n’ roll history,” host Mike Wolfe said.

