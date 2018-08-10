'His claws': NH woman mauled by bear tells her story

Fish and game authorities set traps, but never did find the bear. (Source: WHDH/CNN)

GROTON, NH (WHDH/CNN) – A bear’s massive claws are the last thing Apryl Rogers remembers before she was mauled inside her home last month.

“I heard this noise,” the 71-year-old said. “I got out of bed and went into the kitchen and there was this big black bear.”

The bear had torn apart her cabinets and was face-to-face with Rogers in her wheelchair.

“It was a big black bear with big claws,” she said.

The bear ripped her left cheek open with those claws. It also fractured her neck, ripped open her scalp and damaged her left eye so badly, it had to be removed.

After the attack, Rogers managed to call 911.

“I don’t know how I did it, but I did it,” she said. “I said, ‘Could you please come right away? I’ve been mauled by a bear,’ and they said, ‘We’ll be right there, honey.'”

Rogers spent three weeks in the hospital and has had a couple of surgeries. She’ll probably have a few more, too.

Fish and game authorities set traps, but never did find the bear.

Rogers said that won’t stop her from eventually returning home to her home in the woods.

“All I can tell you, God was with me and I don’t feel I’ll be hurt again,” she said.

