CPS principal resigns over 'inappropriate communications' with student

The principal at Gamble Montessori High School has resigned after accusations of "inappropriate electronic communications" with a former student, according to officials.

According to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, Jack Jose announced his resignation Friday in a Facebook post. He did not offer a specific reason for the decision and mostly praised the achievements of the school's staff and students.

Jose has worked for the school system for over 20 years.

Cincinnati Public Schools Superintendent Laura Mitchell sent a letter to parents and families alerting them of the resignation.

Dear Gamble Montessori Parents and Families, I am writing to inform you that Principal Jack Jose submitted his resignation on July 31, 2018, citing personal reasons for his resignation. Beth Ann Schnell has been appointed as interim principal to serve for the 2018-2019 school year. I believe it is important for Gamble families to be aware of the circumstances surrounding Mr. Jose’s resignation. On about July 9, 2018, Cincinnati Public Schools officials became aware of allegations of inappropriate electronic communications between Mr. Jose and a former student. CPS believes these communications occurred approximately two years ago at a time when the former student no longer attended Gamble Montessori, but was allegedly still a minor. Mr. Jose admitted to inappropriate communications. Mr. Jose was advised to stay away from Gamble Montessori High School and all CPS property. CPS officials have made reports to the appropriate authorities. The District reported this matter to 241-KIDS, a reporting hotline for suspected child abuse or neglect to the Department of Jobs and Family Services. The matter was reported to the Cincinnati Police Department Personal Crimes Division. Our Human Resources Director has reported this to the Ohio Department of Education Office of Professional Conduct for investigation. As Superintendent, it is my paramount responsibility and commitment to ensure the safety and security of all of our students. That’s why we’ve followed this protocol of investigation, and why I’m sharing this information with you today. I am committed to being as transparent about this situation as possible, given the parameters of the ongoing investigation. Sincerely, Laura Mitchell

