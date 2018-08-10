8-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Walnut Hills

Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Walnut Hills.

Police said the girl was struck at Kemper and McMillan around 5 p.m.

The girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The driver remained at the scene.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

