8-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Walnut Hills - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

8-year-old girl struck by vehicle in Walnut Hills

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) -

 Police are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle Friday night in Walnut Hills. 

Police said the girl was struck at Kemper and McMillan around 5 p.m.

The girl sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children's Hospital Medical Center.

The driver remained at the scene. 

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly