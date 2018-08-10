Body pulled from East Fork Lake - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Body pulled from East Fork Lake

CLERMONT COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Clermont County Coroner are investigating the cause of death of a body pulled from East Fork Lake Friday afternoon.

Officials said the death is not suspicious and foul play is not expected.

There is no information on the gender or age of the victim.

