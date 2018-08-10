McGold-en ticket: New chance to win free McDonald's for life - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

McGold-en ticket: New chance to win free McDonald's for life

The contest for the McGold Card will run until Aug. 24. (Source: CNN) The contest for the McGold Card will run until Aug. 24. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Ever wanted the chance to win free McDonald's for life?

Well, now's your chance.

The “Mobile McGold Card” is the golden ticket.

Customers in the U.S. can now compete for a chance to win the card, giving the recipient free McDonald's for life. Though if you thought that meant burgers every day, it doesn't quite work that way. The fast food chain is defining it as two meals a week for 50 years.

To compete, customers must download the McDonald's app on their smartphones and place an order via mobile service.

The contest began Friday and runs through Aug. 24.

One entry is allowed per day.

McDonald's said they have issued such a card before to a handful of select people, but this is the first time the fast food giant has ever given one away like this.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

