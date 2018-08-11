AP analysis finds Democratic voters hold an enthusiasm edge

By BILL BARROW
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) - An Associated Press analysis has found that Democratic voters have a consistent enthusiasm advantage with nearly a dozen federal special elections now concluded ahead of the November elections.
The findings could give Democratic Party leaders hope that even a series of narrow losses in GOP territory bodes well for them in November.
The AP review of nine House races and an Alabama special Senate election showed Democratic candidates consistently outperforming Republicans compared to the two parties' usual vote totals in regular general elections.
The strong Democratic turnout is a key factor fueling the party's hopes of regaining control of the House in November for the first time in eight years. It's particularly significant because Democrats often struggle to turn out their voters when a presidential candidate isn't on the ballot.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The principal at Gamble Montessori High School has resigned after accusations of "inappropriate electronic communications" with a former student, according to officials.Full Story >
The principal at Gamble Montessori High School has resigned after accusations of "inappropriate electronic communications" with a former student, according to officials.Full Story >
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Clermont County Coroner are investigating the cause of death of a body pulled from East Fork Lake Friday afternoon.Full Story >
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Clermont County Coroner are investigating the cause of death of a body pulled from East Fork Lake Friday afternoon.Full Story >
A man was the target of a drive-by paintball shooting while walking to work last Wednesday night.Full Story >
A man was the target of a drive-by paintball shooting while walking to work last Wednesday night.Full Story >
The North College Hill Police Department has found a unique way to address an on-going issue with some teens who have been trespassing into a neighborhood pool.Full Story >
The North College Hill Police Department has found a unique way to address an on-going issue with some teens who have been trespassing into a neighborhood pool.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >
A 13-year-old is under arrest in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy on Cincinnati's streets last month.Full Story >