AP analysis finds Democratic voters hold an enthusiasm edge

By BILL BARROW

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - An Associated Press analysis has found that Democratic voters have a consistent enthusiasm advantage with nearly a dozen federal special elections now concluded ahead of the November elections.

The findings could give Democratic Party leaders hope that even a series of narrow losses in GOP territory bodes well for them in November.

The AP review of nine House races and an Alabama special Senate election showed Democratic candidates consistently outperforming Republicans compared to the two parties' usual vote totals in regular general elections.

The strong Democratic turnout is a key factor fueling the party's hopes of regaining control of the House in November for the first time in eight years. It's particularly significant because Democrats often struggle to turn out their voters when a presidential candidate isn't on the ballot.

