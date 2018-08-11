Plane stolen from Seattle airport; crashed near island - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Plane stolen from Seattle airport; crashed near island

An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) An airline mechanic stole an Alaska Airlines plane without any passengers and took off from Sea-Tac International Airport in Washington state on Friday night before crashing near Ketron Island, officials said. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

(RNN) – An airline mechanic stole a passenger plane from Sea-Tac International Airport in Seattle, WA, Friday night, and crashed it near an island.

Alaska Airlines confirmed there was an "unauthorized take-off" of a Horizon Air Q400, and that there were no passengers aboard.

A lone airline employee conducted the unauthorized takeoff, according to airport officials; the airport also confirmed the plane wasn't carrying passengers.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that the thief was an airline mechanic.

Law enforcement officials said the plane crashed near Ketron Island off the coast of Washington state, KIRO reported.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the plane had crashed near the island.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office reported the mechanic who stole the plane was a suicidal 29-year-old man from Pierce County, WA.

"This is not a terrorist incident," a sheriff's office representative said.

NBC News reported that U.S. Coast Guard rescue boats were headed to the scene.

Witnesses had described a jet being chased by military planes near the airport before the crash.

The sheriff's office confirmed that F-15 fighter jets were scrambled to keep the plane out of harm's way and "people on the ground safe."

The F-15 jets chased after the plane, but weren't involved in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

Instead, the sheriff's office said the cause of the crash could have been either the pilot's inexperience, or his decision to pull mid-air stunts during his short flight.

Sea-Tac operations have resumed as normal, airport officials said.

