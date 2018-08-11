Charlottesville gave momentum to Confederate monument foes

FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The principal at Gamble Montessori High School has resigned after accusations of "inappropriate electronic communications" with a former student, according to officials.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Clermont County Coroner are investigating the cause of death of a body pulled from East Fork Lake Friday afternoon.
A man was the target of a drive-by paintball shooting while walking to work last Wednesday night.
The North College Hill Police Department has found a unique way to address an on-going issue with some teens who have been trespassing into a neighborhood pool.
A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert
An intentionally set wildfire grew perilously close to homes in Southern California on Thursday as evacuation orders expanded to more than 20,000 residents, though some homeowners stayed behind to fend off the flames themselves
The grandfather of children found at a New Mexico compound says he was able to report their whereabouts to authorities after his daughter sent a note from the location asking for food
A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally
No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region
In primary season, GOP candidates turn from tax cuts to anxiety as a way of motivating voters
In Tuskegee, Alabama, where a statue honoring Confederate soldiers has stood for more than a century, history is shared but unreconciled
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York is vehemently denying charges he fed inside information he gleaned from sitting on the board of an Australian biotechnology company to his son
Prosecutors release hours of video interrogation of Florida's high school shooting suspect, footage showing the young man slouching in a chair, being repeatedly urged to speak louder and punching himself in face when he is alone
A large study of first-time moms finds inducing labor instead of waiting avoids cesarean delivery for some
