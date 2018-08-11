Vice president headed to Ohio to promote Trump tax cuts

CINCINNATI (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence is traveling to Ohio next week to promote the Trump administration's tax cuts.
The White House says Pence will be in Cincinnati on Tuesday.
America First Policies, an organization that promotes President Donald Trump's policies, says it's sponsoring the event at a downtown Cincinnati hotel.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Pence also will host a fundraiser for Republican Mike DeWine's campaign for governor.
Pence has been traveling the nation in recent weeks to promote the tax cuts.
