Pioneering Ohio charter school operator sells off assets

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A pioneering for-profit charter school operator in Ohio has gotten out of the business.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports White Hat Management has quietly sold off the last of its contracts to run charter schools.

The company was founded in 2000 by Akron industrialist David Brennan. Since then, he and White Hat wielded considerable power and influence in the formation of publicly funded but privately run charter schools.

White Hat portrayed its schools as a creative, more nimble alternative to traditional public schools. The company's reputation over time was hurt by low test scores and soaring high school dropout rates.

Contracts for White Hat's single remaining online school and eight of its 10 "Life Skills" centers have been sold. The remaining two schools will close.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

