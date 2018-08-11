List grows of officials said to know of ex-doctor's abuse

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The list of officials said to have known of alleged sexual abuse by an Ohio State University team doctor has continued to grow over the last few weeks.

Several former students and student-athletes at Ohio State have described abuse they suffered at the hands of the late Dr. Richard Strauss, who worked at the university from 1978 until he retired in 1998.

Interviews with Strauss' victims and lawsuits filed on their behalf name several Ohio State officials alleged to have done nothing about the abuse.

They include former wrestling, track and tennis coaches, an athletic director and the head of the student health services center.

The university commissioned an independent investigation, with an outside law firm receiving dozens of first-hand accounts of abuse to date.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.