Armed man shot by police in Ohio

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police in the northeast Ohio city of Akron say an armed man shot by officers is in critical but stable condition.
An Akron polices spokesman says the shooting occurred around 9 p.m. Friday.
Lt. Rick Edwards says officers responded to a report of an intoxicated man beating on a door and windows of a home, demanding to be allowed inside and threatening to shoot through the door.
Edwards says two officers responded and ordered the 30-year-old man to show his hands and get down on a porch before shots were fired. Edwards didn't immediately respond Saturday to an email asking whether the man fired any shots.
One of the officers has been with the Akron department for 4 ½ years, the other for less than a year.
