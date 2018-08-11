Police investigate East Price Hill shooting - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

EAST PRICE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in East Price Hill.

According to police, a person was shot near Warsaw and Grand avenues Saturday.

The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

There is no suspect information, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

