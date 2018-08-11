Man indicted on arson, child endangering charges

A Warren County Grand Jury indicted an arson suspect in a Hamilton Township house fire.

Timothy Hartwig, 46, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Arson and two counts of Endangering Children, according to The Hamilton Township Police Department.

Hartwig is accused of setting his home on Honeysuckle Lane on fire April 5 while his children were inside, said police.

Hartwig is being held in the Warren County Jail.

