Man dies after pulled from lake during Cleveland Triathlon

CLEVELAND (AP) - Authorities say a 75-year-old man competing in the swimming portion of the Cleveland Triathlon was found unconscious in Lake Erie and later died.
WKYC-TV reports USA Triathlon has confirmed the death of Oklahoma native Jim Hix on Saturday morning in Cleveland.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a crew saw Hix floating in the water and tried to revive him onboard a boat. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Hix won the duathlon national championship for his age group last year and has represented the U.S. at international events.
A cause of death hasn't yet been determined.
