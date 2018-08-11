Cincinnati man sentenced to 21 years on child porn charge

A Cincinnati man is sentenced to 21 years in prison for attempting to create child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett sentenced Mark Brookbank, 54, to 262 months in prison Friday, according to Benjamin C. Glassman, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Court documents show from at least June 2017 through December 2017, Brookbank attempted to create child pornography by photographing his five-year-old relative, said Glassman.

Court documents also show Brookbank took a digital photograph of himself wearing a pair of children’s underwear and touching his exposed genitals to the head of the relative while she slept and another of the child while he touched her genital area, said Glassman.

Investigators said Brookbank uploaded the photographs to a foreign file-sharing website trafficked by child pornographers and named his photo album “Toy.

After learning that law enforcement was pursuing him, Brookbank destroyed some of the child pornography in his possession.

"The defendant abused his position of trust in his family to prey upon a vulnerable child," said Glassman.

Brookbank pleaded guilty in April to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

