Memorial benefit honors Fairfield woman killed in June stabbing

Friends and family of Michelle Henry gathered Saturday at Legend’s Bar in Hamilton for a Memorial Benefit.

Michelle Henry was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Logan Williamson in June of 2018.

Williamson was caught by police in the act and shot and killed inside of their Fairfield apartment.



“It's hard, it's hard,” Henry’s Father Raymond Miller said. “I've always told people that I can accept death. I just can't accept the manner of death, the way she died.”



Saturday’s benefit was held to cover the outstanding bills from Henry’s funeral service and burial. Any extra money raised is being put into trusts for her three children.



Michelle Henry also went by Shelly Miller and that’s why Raymond Miller has been using the hashtag #ShellyStrong to inspire other young women in abusive relationships to get out.



Raymond Miller is also hoping to see Ohio Bill 425 become law.



The bill passed the House just days after Michelle Henry was killed and was introduced to the Senate on July 5.

In part, the law calls for some changes in what portions of officers body camera footage is redacted before being released to the public.

HB 425 Page 14, Line 383-384 focuses on victims of domestic violence specifically and asks the following be redacted: “Information that could identify the alleged victim of a sex offense, menacing by stalking, or domestic violence.”



