Memorial benefit honors Fairfield woman killed in June stabbing

Jerry Lawler is sharing new information about the death of his son who was found in hanging in a jail cell.Full Story >
Jerry Lawler is sharing new information about the death of his son who was found in hanging in a jail cell.Full Story >
Even though Sammy was scared and in need of lots of rehab, Molly went right up and gently introduced herself to make him feel welcome.Full Story >
Even though Sammy was scared and in need of lots of rehab, Molly went right up and gently introduced herself to make him feel welcome.Full Story >
A new industry has blossomed around CBD, it's a compound found in marijuana but generally legal to sell. It usually comes in oil form; touted for health benefits. But there are risks as one Florence woman found out. Most people are familiar with the part of marijuana that makes you high.Full Story >
A new industry has blossomed around CBD, it's a compound found in marijuana but generally legal to sell. It usually comes in oil form; touted for health benefits. But there are risks as one Florence woman found out. Most people are familiar with the part of marijuana that makes you high.Full Story >
An Amarillo resident is setting his sights on a city council seat, and his unusual campaign video is gaining traction across social media.Full Story >
An Amarillo resident is setting his sights on a city council seat, and his unusual campaign video is gaining traction across social media.Full Story >