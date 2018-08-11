Police: Man found with stolen items from Georgetown church

Police in Georgetown confirm the arrest of a man accused of stealing several items from a Catholic church.

Officers arrested Thomas William Mason Jr., 44, one felony charge of Breaking and Entering and three misdemeanor charges for Theft, Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, confirmed Georgetown Police.

Police received a call Friday from a concerned citizen about a person living in a tent.

When officers went to investigate, they found approximately 50 different items ranging from microphones, televisions, and clothes stolen from St. George Roman Catholic Parish in Georgetown.

Mason Jr. was arrested and booked into jail.

The Georgetown Police Department reports officers were able to return all the items taken before the victim knew they were missing.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.