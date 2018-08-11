Police need help identifying bank robbery suspect

The Delhi Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery suspect.

A man entered the Huntington Bank in the 5100 block of Delhi Road Friday at 4:16 p.m., according to police.

He then brandished a knife and demanded money from the clerk, said police.

The suspect was last seen running northbound behind the nearby strip mall.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his 50’s with a short beard and stocky build wearing an army green shirt and jean shorts.

Police ask anyone who can help identify the suspect to call Delhi Township Police Lt. Joe Macaluso 513-922-0060 or email him jmacaluso@delhi.oh.us

