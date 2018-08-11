Suspect wanted in Meijer electronics theft

The Green Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.

A man is accused of stealing $1,800 in electronics from Meijer in the 6500 block of Harrison Avenue, said police.

Investigators reported the suspect concealed items in stolen luggage and removed it through the garden center.

Anyone with information about the suspect may contact Green Township Police Det. Goettke at 513-574-0007 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright WXIX 2018. All rights reserved.