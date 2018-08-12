Authorities ID man killed by police in confrontation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have identified a man they say was fatally shot by police after he emerged from a hotel room in Ohio's capital city and fired shots at officers.
Columbus police say 28-year-old Montae D. Shackleford was shot Thursday in north Columbus. Columbus police say one of five officers who responded to the hotel received a graze wound to the leg and was treated at a hospital.
Police say officers went to the hotel after receiving a report of a fight involving a gun. Police Sgt. Rich Weiner says a witness told investigators the man fired at officers after stepping out of a room.
Court records show Shackleford was wanted on a felony warrant accusing him of abduction for allegedly dragging his ex-girlfriend into his car against her will.
