Officials: Child playing with lighter causes fire in townhouse

Cincinnati fire crews say a child playing with a lighter caused a fire in the second floor bedroom of a townhouse on Williamsburg Road early Sunday morning. (Raycom Media/file)

A parent and child are without a home currently after a fire in a bedroom and fire officials say a lighter is to blame.

The Cincinnati Fire Department says they responded to a fire in a townhouse at 5203 Williamsburg Road in Hartwell around 1:09 a.m. Sunday.

Firefighters found the flames in the second floor bedroom and were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it spread to more rooms, officials say.

The family had already left the townhouse when crews arrived and there were no injuries.

Fire crews say the fire began because the child was playing with a lighter.

Both the parent and child are staying with a friend due to the damage inside the home, officials say.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.