Statewide alert issued for missing man

Fairborn police are looking for Richard Weiss, 71, who was last seen leaving his home on West Garland Avenue after getting into a fight with his wife early Sunday morning. (FOX19 NOW)

Fairborn police issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 71-year-old man Sunday.

Police say Richard C. Weiss got into an argument with his wife around 1:45 a.m., left their home on West Garland Avenue in his wife's Jeep, and hasn't been seen since then.

Weiss is described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen in a red, 2011 Jeep Patriot with the Ohio license plate number FGX5617.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

