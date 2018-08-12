Statewide alert issued for missing man - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Statewide alert issued for missing man

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Fairborn police are looking for Richard Weiss, 71, who was last seen leaving his home on West Garland Avenue after getting into a fight with his wife early Sunday morning. (FOX19 NOW) Fairborn police are looking for Richard Weiss, 71, who was last seen leaving his home on West Garland Avenue after getting into a fight with his wife early Sunday morning. (FOX19 NOW)
FAIRBORN, OH (FOX 19) -

Fairborn police issued a statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert for a 71-year-old man Sunday.

Police say Richard C. Weiss got into an argument with his wife around 1:45 a.m., left their home on West Garland Avenue in his wife's Jeep, and hasn't been seen since then.

Weiss is described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height, weighing 165 pounds, with brown hair, and blue eyes.

He was last seen in a red, 2011 Jeep Patriot with the Ohio license plate number FGX5617.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

