Sheriff's office: Man found shot at mobile home park dies

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) - A sheriff's office says a man was found shot at a mobile home park in Ohio and has died.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Raymond Baker was found Saturday outside a mobile home in the park in Union Township in southern Ohio when sheriff's deputies and Washington Court House police responded to a call about an injured man.
Authorities say Baker was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officials say his last known address was Portsmouth in southern Ohio's Scioto (seye-OH"-tuh) County.
Sheriff's officials say Baker the shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. No information was released about any possible suspect or motive.
The sheriff's office and the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
