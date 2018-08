Cincinnati police say a blue, 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was stolen from the 3300 block of Euclid Avenue Friday. (Source: Pixabay)

Cincinnati police are looking for a stolen vehicle.

Police say the blue, 2010 Chevrolet Malibu was taken from the 3300 block of Euclid Avenue around 7 a.m. Friday.

The car was parked on the street overnight with the keys inside at the time of the theft, police say.

Police say the vehicle has a Kentucky license plate 131WYF.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

