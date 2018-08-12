Police looking for robbery suspect

Cincinnati police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened in the 3500 of Clifton Avenue Friday night . (file)

Cincinnati police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened Friday.

The crime happened in the 3500 block of Clifton Avenue around 9:50 p.m.

Police say a woman was walking down the street when a man approached her. When she stopped, he began to fumble through her purse.

The woman removed the man's hand from her purse and the man threatened to punch her, police say.

She yelled to a passing car for help and the suspect ran away, police say.

Police say nothing was taken and no one was injured.

The suspect is a man between 18 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

