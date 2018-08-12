2 injured when storage tank catches fire

Two people were injured when a storage container caught fire at a manufacturing facility in Winton Hills on Sunday. (Cincinnati Fire & EMS)

Two people were injured when a storage container caught fire at a manufacturing facility in Winton Hills on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati Fire units from multiple districts responded to 5366 Este Ave. beginning at 1:13 p.m., according to a press release from the fire department.

First responders found two workers lying on the ground next to the storage container when they arrived, the release states.

The victims were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Fire fighters contained the fire to the storage container.

The fire appears to have started when sparks ignited the insulation on the container while workers were welding, according to the press release. Officials say investigation is ongoing.

