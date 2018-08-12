Serena Williams to headline Monday's W&S Open slate

The 2017 incident was caught on surveillance video inside Lumpkin Mountain Education Charter High School, an alternative school for students who have gotten in trouble at other schools in the district. It resulted in felony charges against the teacher, Tim Garner.Full Story >
The 2017 incident was caught on surveillance video inside Lumpkin Mountain Education Charter High School, an alternative school for students who have gotten in trouble at other schools in the district. It resulted in felony charges against the teacher, Tim Garner.Full Story >