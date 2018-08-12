Serena Williams to headline Monday's W&S Open slate

Serena Williams is set to make her return to competitive tennis in Cincinnati on Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will face 24-year-old Australian Daria Gavrilova on Center Court at the Western & Southern Open not before 7 p.m. Monday.

It will be the first match for Williams, 36, in Cincinnati since she won the tournament in 2015.

Since then, Williams has become a mother. Her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born Sept. 1, 2017.

Williams has not won a tournament this year. She is 11-4 in singles matches.

Action on Center Court begins at 11 a.m. with former World No. 1-ranked Victoria Azarenka taking on Carla Suarez Navarro.

After that, 13-seed Madison Keys will take on Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a matchup of American women.

No. 9 seed John Isner and Sam Querry will follow with an all-American men's match.

After Williams wraps up, 10-seed Novak Djokovic will take Center Court to face American Steve Johnson.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.