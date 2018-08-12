Serena Williams to headline Monday's W&S Open slate - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Serena Williams to headline Monday's W&S Open slate

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Dan Wood, FOX19 NOW) (Source: Dan Wood, FOX19 NOW)
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

Serena Williams is set to make her return to competitive tennis in Cincinnati on Monday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will face 24-year-old Australian Daria Gavrilova on Center Court at the Western & Southern Open not before 7 p.m. Monday.

It will be the first match for Williams, 36, in Cincinnati since she won the tournament in 2015.

Since then, Williams has become a mother. Her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. was born Sept. 1, 2017.

Williams has not won a tournament this year. She is 11-4 in singles matches.

Action on Center Court begins at 11 a.m. with former World No. 1-ranked Victoria Azarenka taking on Carla Suarez Navarro.

After that, 13-seed Madison Keys will take on Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a matchup of American women.

No. 9 seed John Isner and Sam Querry will follow with an all-American men's match.

After Williams wraps up, 10-seed Novak Djokovic will take Center Court to face American Steve Johnson.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Teacher grabs student by throat, slams him on table

    Teacher grabs student by throat, slams him on table

    Sunday, August 12 2018 4:54 PM EDT2018-08-12 20:54:04 GMT
    (Source: WSB/CNN)(Source: WSB/CNN)

    The 2017 incident was caught on surveillance video inside Lumpkin Mountain Education Charter High School, an alternative school for students who have gotten in trouble at other schools in the district. It resulted in felony charges against the teacher, Tim Garner.

    Full Story >

    The 2017 incident was caught on surveillance video inside Lumpkin Mountain Education Charter High School, an alternative school for students who have gotten in trouble at other schools in the district. It resulted in felony charges against the teacher, Tim Garner.

    Full Story >
Powered by Frankly