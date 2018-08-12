2 bodies found in debris of home destroyed by fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say fire has destroyed a house in western Ohio and fire officials have found two bodies in the debris left by the blaze.
Springfield fire officials say they responded to a report of a fire at the home early Sunday morning. They say they found the body of a male after they were able to move the collapsed walls. A continuing search resulted in the discovery of another body later in the day.
Neither body has been identified. The remains were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.
Springfield Rescue Division Fire Chief Brian Miller says the cause of the blaze has not been determined.
Springfield is roughly 50 miles (81 kilometers) west of Columbus.
