Court docs: Man punches 8-month-old baby in head - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
Devon Watkins is charged with child endangering. (Hamilton County Jail) Devon Watkins is charged with child endangering. (Hamilton County Jail)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A man is in jail after punching an 8-month-old child in the head multiple times and dropping the baby on its head, according to court documents.

Devon Watkins was arrested Saturday.

Court documents say Watkins confessed during a videotaped interview to "striking the infant victim ... multiple times about the head with his fist and dropping him on his head."

The papers say Watkins caused a head injury to the infant.

He is charged with child endangering.

Watkins is the child's guardian, according to court documents.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Monday morning.

