Ohio man missing after planned hike near Mount St. Helens

COUGAR, Wash. (AP) - Authorities are searching for an Ohio man who failed to return from a planned hike near Mount St. Helens in Washington state.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office says friends last saw Matthew B. Matheny at 7 a.m. Thursday, when he borrowed a car and headed to the Blue Lake Trail. The 40-year-old is from Warren, Ohio.

A sheriff's deputy found the borrowed Subaru Outback at the trailhead on Saturday, but there's been no sign of Matheny. He's described as white, 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, possibly wearing a gray Cleveland Browns sweatshirt.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have seen Matheny to get in touch.

