Police searching for woman who used stolen credit cards

Sharonville police are looking for a woman who they say broke into cars and used stolen credit cards at two stores Sunday.

According to a Facebook post on the department's page, the woman is suspected of breaking into vehicles at Sharon Woods and other park locations in Hamilton, Warren and Butler counties and using stolen cards at stores in Sharonville and West Chester.

Indian Hill Rangers also believe the suspect broke into vehicles in Indian Hill, according to Sharonville police.

The woman is described as white and in her late 20s.

She drives a silver or gray Acura with heavily tinted windows and an out-of-state license plate, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton County Park Rangers at 513-825-2280.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911.

Police also are reminding people not to leave valuables in their cars.

