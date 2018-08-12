No. 1 seed Nadal withdraws from Western & Southern Open - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

No. 1 seed Nadal withdraws from Western & Southern Open

Posted by Avery Jennings, Digital Content Producer
MASON, OH (FOX19) -

The Western & Southern Open men's draw will continue without its No. 1 seed.

Rafael Nadal, the 32-year-old No. 1 ranked tennis player on the ATP World Tour, announced via social media on Sunday that he is pulling out of Cincinnati's U.S. Open Series tournament for personal reasons.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won’t be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal said on Twitter. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now."

Nadal won the Western & Southern Open in 2013.

