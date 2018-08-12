2 men stabbed in Ohio apartment, suspect in custody

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio (AP) - Police in Bellefontaine say two men were stabbed in their apartment and a suspect is in custody.
The Bellefontaine Examiner reports that one of the men stumbled into a Walmart store early Sunday bleeding profusely. Police followed a trail back to his apartment and found his roommate, who also was critically injured. Both were flown to hospitals.
Police say a suspect was later found and taken into custody. The three were not identified.
An investigation is continuing.
Information from: Bellefontaine Examiner, http://www.examiner.org
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.
