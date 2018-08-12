Free back-to-school cuts: Madisonville barbershop keeps tradition going

Distinguished Cuts in Madisonville is opening its doors to offer free haircuts and school supplies Monday. (WXIX)

The chairs inside Distinguished Cuts in Madisonville usually sit empty on a Sunday night -- but not this Sunday.

Employees are busy prepping for Monday morning.

Usually closed on Mondays, the shop has opened for the past 10 years for one Monday to transform into a back-to-school headquarters for Madisonville families.

"We've got folders, paper, notebooks, several different crayons, glue, pencils," said barber Ernest Morgan. "With a fresh haircut, too."

The idea came from Ray Edwards, a Madisonville native and former pro football player told who told Morgan he wanted to give back to his community.

"He came to me one day and said i want to donate to kids in the neighborhood," Morgan said.

From there, the idea blossomed. Everyone wanted to help.

"There's always that group of kids who don't show up because they don't have what they need," said Britt Smith, an intervention specialist at Riverview East Academy. "So for me and my heart, that's why we started this drive to help these kids."

On Monday, 50 kids will walk out with backpacks full of supplies and new haircuts -- all for free.

"Probably like 10 bucks worth of school supplies in each bag ... with a 15 dollar haircut," Morgan said. "That helps out."

He says he enjoys putting a few smiles on children's faces as they face their first day back at school.

"It's a good feeling. A good feeling."

