Art museum to feature paintings by rocker Mellencamp

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio art museum has announced a new exhibition of paintings by rocker John Mellencamp, known for his expressionistic oil portraits and other works.

"John Mellencamp: Expressionist" opens Sept. 20 at the Butler Institute of American Art in Youngstown and runs through Nov. 18. It will include portraits and mixed-media pieces.

The show is Mellencamp's second show with the Butler after his 2013-14 exhibition at the museum's Trumbull Branch in suburban Howland.

Mellencamp is known for rock classics including "Small Town," ''Jack and Diane" and "Pink Houses."

The Butler Institute has a reputation for exhibiting artwork by famous actors and musicians, with recent displays by Bob Dylan, Peter Falk, Tony Bennett, Jessica Lange, Ronnie Wood and Kim Novak.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.