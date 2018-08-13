NB I-75 reopens from crash, vehicle fire

The far left right lane is open on northbound Interstate 75 near Paddock Road after a crash and vehicle fire closed it for about an hour earlier this morning, Hamilton County dispatchers said.

Injuries were initially reported in the 2:50 a.m. collision, but all parties declined transportation to hospitals, they said.

A wrecker arrived on scene just before 3:30 a.m., and one lane opened just before 4 a.m.

