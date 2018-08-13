Police search for man accused of shooting girlfriend in Green Township

Vada Orso Jr. is accused of shooting his girlfriend. (Green Township Police Department)

The Green Township Police Department is searching for a man who is accused of shooting and injuring his girlfriend Saturday night.

According to Chief James Vetter, officers responded to the shooting in the 3700 block of Moonridge Drive where they found the 36-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation revealed the victim's boyfriend, 37-year-old Vada Jay Orso Jr., shot the victim during a domestic dispute and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to UC Medical Center.

Orso Jr. is wanted by police for felonious assault.

Anyone with information about Orso's whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.