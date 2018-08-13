Coroner seeking help to ID woman's body found along I-275

This ring was found on the left ring finger of the woman who was found along I-275. (Hamilton County Coroner's Office)

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying the body of a woman who was discovered off I-275 in Colerain Township on Aug. 1.

The woman's body was found on westbound 275 near the merge of 74, Spokesman for Colerain Police Jim Love said.

According to Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco, the woman was Caucasian, Hispanic, or of mixed heritage. No foul play is not suspected at this time.

She is described as between 30 and 50-years-old, between 5'4" and 5'9", tall, medium build, with straight dark to medium brown hair.

At the time she was found, she was wearing a pink bikini swim suit halter-style top (size small) beneath a dark T-shirt (size medium), black shorts (size medium) and black bejeweled sandals, size 9, Sammarco said.

She was wearing a white metal ring with a pale stone on her left ring finger. She also had visible tattoos.

The woman had the word “Budweiser” on the back of her right shoulder, two red flowers with a vine on her left wrist and a red with black tattoo on the back of her neck.

If you have any information regarding her identity you are asked to call the Colerain Township Police Department at 513-321-2677.

